Russian President Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF) due to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"In light of the ongoing war... in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin's status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation," read the IJF statement on Sunday.

Putin, an accomplished judoka who was awarded an eighth dan in 2014 – one of the highest levels in the sport, has been honorary president since 2008.

IJF president Marius Vizer lauded him back in 2014 as "the perfect ambassador for our sport".

Putin has made much of his fondness for keeping fit with judo and ice hockey.

Putin's suspension comes on the back of a range of sporting punishments for Russia.