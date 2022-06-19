Leftist ex-guerrilla Gustavo Petro has defeated millionaire businessman rival Rodolfo Hernandez in Colombia's presidential vote, according to a live count on the Latin American country's election authority website.

Petro, a senator in his third attempt to win the presidency, had 50.47 percent of the votes, while real estate magnate Hernandez had 47.27 percent, with almost all ballots counted, according to results released by election authorities on Sunday.

Some 20 million people cast ballots nationwide.

Petro will succeed the deeply unpopular conservative Ivan Duque, who was barred by Colombia's constitution from standing for reelection, in a country saddled with widespread poverty, a surge in violence and other woes.

Tightest election

Abstention was expected to be high among Colombia's 39 million voters who faced a stark choice between electing their first ever left-wing president or a maverick outsider dubbed the Colombian Donald Trump.

"These are the tightest elections in the country's recent history," said the Sunday edition of the El Tiempo daily.

Amid fears a tight result could spark post-election violence, some 320,000 police and military had been deployed to ensure security.