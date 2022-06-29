Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have started the military offensive in Ukraine if he was a woman, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said, provoking an immediate reaction from Putin who reminded Johnson of ex-British PM Margaret Thatcher's military assault on Argentina.

"If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn't, but if he were, I really don't think he would've embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has," Johnson told German broadcaster ZDF on Tuesday evening.

Putin's offensive on Ukraine is "a perfect example of toxic masculinity", he said, calling for better education for girls around the world and for "more women in positions of power".

Putin, speaking in the Turkmenistan capital of Ashgabat, dismissed Johnson's comments as "incorrect".

"I'd like to point to events in modern history when (former British prime minister) Margaret Thatcher decided to launch an offensive against Argentina for control of the Falkland Islands" in 1982, he said.

"There, a woman decided to start a war," which ended in British victory the same year, the Russian leader said.