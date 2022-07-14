Tuba Danis Ketanci and her friends knew something wasn’t right. The fighter jets were flying too low. They were attending a child's post-circumcision party – a big affair in Türkiye – near a lake in Ankara on the night of July 15, 2016.

Then the phones started buzzing and a little bit of grapevine started to tickle in – a group of renegade soldiers backed by tanks and helicopters was trying to stage a coup.

“We went straight home. I hid with my daughter in the corridor, which was the safest place in our house.”

And right then a jet dropped a bomb at the headquarters of the Special Operations Police in Golbasi.

“You can see the headquarters from the door of my house. It’s right there,” says Ketanci.

Ketanci is now the director of the July 15 Memory museum, built near the July 15 Martyrs Bridge on Istanbul's Asian side to honour the 251 people who lost their lives trying to stop the coup plotters.

“We don't call it a museum. It’s a place to remember their sacrifice.”

Designed by a famous architect Muharrem Hilmi Senalp, the museum was opened to the public in 2019 by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Everything inside and around it has been put together to cherish the memory and sacrifice of the people.

There are cypress trees dedicated to each of the 251 people killed that night. Their shoes and other belongings have been put on display and projectors run videos to recall the events as they unfolded minute by minute.

The attempted coup was planned by the Fetullah Terror Organisation (FETO).

The group is led by Fetullah Gulen, who runs a cult-like organisation with tens of thousands of members. Many of its affiliates were later arrested for their role in the coup.

At the time of the attempted coup, Ketanci worked for a different government organisation and lived in an area where other bureaucrats resided. Some of them were FETO members.

“That’s what scared me a lot. I feared what if they’d take over. What could have happened to me and my family?”

A colonial plot

A section of the museum is dedicated to the history of various colonial powers, including Britain and France. There’s a good reason why.

Gulen has long lived in the American state of Pennsylvania.

His group, FETO, is a so-called religious movement with international ties. It operates across the US and other Western countries. Since the US has given a sanctuary to FETO and its dark web of operations, many Turks suspect the intentions of Washington and its allies toward Türkiye.

“When young people visit the July 15 Memory museum, they see how the colonial powers used to operate and control other countries. They will also recognise the fact that Türkiye has never been colonised,” says Ketanci.

Colonial powers have used organisations like FETO to push forward their agenda, she says.