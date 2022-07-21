Uzbekistan has decided to lift a state of emergency in the autonomous republic of Karakalpakstan, which was rocked by deadly protests earlier this month.

Emergency measures that included a curfew and restrictions on entry and exit from Karakalpakstan were lifted on Wednesday, earlier than planned as order had been restored in the region, said Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the presidential decree he signed.

The additional security forces that were deployed to the region have also started to withdraw, sources said.

Massive protests erupted in the region on July 1-2 over proposed constitutional changes that would affect the status of the autonomous region.