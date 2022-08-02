The Port of Beirut, which was destroyed by a big explosion two years ago in Lebanon, was renewed during the Ottoman period and modernised by Sultan Abdulhamid II, a historian says.

The port, which constitutes an important source of income for Lebanon, became largely unusable in the big explosion of August 4, 2020. The silos in the port, the country's grain warehouse, were also demolished recently.

The foundations of the modern port were first laid during the Ottoman period so that it could contribute to the country's economy.

Suheyl Muneymine, head of the Lebanon-based Heritage Beirut Foundation, is one of the people who conduct important research on the history of the port, a significant Ottoman monument.

Muneymine, who has access to the Ottoman archives in Istanbul, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he uncovered photographs of the port in 2016, which was reconstructed during the reign of Abdulhamid II.

Muneymine stated that according to the photographs he obtained from the Ottoman archives, the reconstruction of the port took place in the 1890s.

He stated that the port has thousands of years of history, but the Ottoman sultans were instrumental in its main renovation and its full connection to world trade routes.

Pointing out that Lebanon was under the rule of the Ottoman State from 1516 to 1918, Muneymine went on to say: