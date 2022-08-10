Brazil's economy minister has renewed a spat with France over deforestation in the Amazon, telling the European nation that it is becoming "irrelevant" and risks being told where to stick its criticism.

"We had a minister visiting from France one time. 'You're burning the forest,' he said. I told him, 'You're burning Notre Dame,'" Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday in a speech to the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants in Brasilia.

Notre Dame, the medieval Catholic cathedral, caught fire in April 2019.

"I mean, what an idiotic accusation. Notre Dame sits on one city block, and you couldn't stop it from catching fire. We have an area bigger than Europe and you're criticising us," he said, in video recordings of the event that went viral online.

"You better start treating us right or we're going to tell you to go f*** yourselves."

Guedes, an ultra-liberal economist who trained at the University of Chicago, said Brazilian trade with France had been dwarfed by that with China –– $7 billion versus $120 billion.

"You're becoming irrelevant to us," he said, insisting it was time for France to sign off on a proposed free-trade deal between the European Union and South American bloc Mercosur.

READ MORE:Europe stores shun Brazil beef over Amazon deforestation links