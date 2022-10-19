A French lawmaker has slammed the inaction of France over cement giant Lafarge’s financing of Daesh and other terror organisations.

"The US has penalised Lafarge for financing Daesh. What about France?" Clementine Autain questioned on Twitter on Wednesday, after Lafarge pleaded guilty to aiding the terror group in a US court.

Noting that she appealed to the government on the issue "so many times" but her efforts were "in vain," Autain said: "Silence and inaction are culpable."

Autain continued her criticism of the French government, saying "those who teach patriotism are not on the market."

READ MORE:Lafarge pleads guilty to supporting Daesh, agrees to pay $778M fine

Guilty plea

Lafarge will pay more than $777.8 million after pleading guilty to US charges of providing material support to two designated terrorist groups, the US Justice Department announced on Tuesday.