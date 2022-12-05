Ibrahim Aydil has been a baker since childhood but doesn’t recall such gloom in a sector that has been the soul of Germany’s socio-cultural landscape.

“We can feel the crisis in Germany… it’s unbelievable, too much,” the 54-year-old Aydil tells TRT World as he captures the mood of the country’s bakery sector, which is facing the most crippling crisis in its history.

Rising wheat and energy prices – triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict – have pushed the bakery industry to the brink.

The economic powerhouse depends on Russian energy more than any other European country, but as Moscow reduced gas supplies to Europe as a countermeasure against US-led sanctions, the continent has scrambled to find alternative energy sources to mitigate the unfolding crisis.

And energy-intensive sectors such as bakeries were first in line to take the hit.

Aydil says mathematics doesn’t work anymore.

“I am currently running two bakeries, and my electricity bills increased to $22,000 a month compared to $6,000 last year before the war in Ukraine. In addition, the price of flour has seen an over 10-fold increase, from 33 cents per kg to 80 cents,” says Aydil, who opened his first bakery in the western city of Dusseldorf in 2016.

And ‘dough’ shall eat

While bread happens to be a staple in many countries, it has a special place in Germany which has 600-odd different types of the wheat-based food. The basic fare is so integrated into their daily life that Germans call their supper “abendbrot”, meaning the evening bread custom.

And keeping the Germans’ plates full were 1,000-odd bakeries, but many have gone bankrupt in recent times. The list is only getting longer.

Kristoffer L, who works at a 116-year-old family-run bakery in the northern city of Bremen, tells TRT World that local bakeries are struggling to stay afloat as most use gas-fired ovens and electricity-operated cooling rooms for their products.

He adds that bakeries are being forced to recycle bread – use leftovers to make fresh bread – to lower energy bills, which have increased 10-fold, from $3,800 monthly last year to $38,000 at present.

Aydil knows that a solution is unlikely soon.

“Things do not fall into place. I say, okay, everything will be fine three-six months later, but nothing gets better in the current situation,” he says, adding that bakers are not getting any government support, the profit rate has been set to zero, and the future is too uncertain.

Chain of bankruptcy

Thilmann Brot, a traditional family firm established in 1937, went bust in October with its 20 branches in and around southwestern Koblenz city.