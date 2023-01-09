WORLD
Canada finalises $15B deal to purchase US F-35 fighter jets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to buy 88 Lockheed Martin jets is the largest investment in the Royal Canadian Air Force in more than 30 years.
Each jet will cost the Canadian government about $85 million. / AP
January 9, 2023

Canada has finalised an agreement with Lockheed Martin Corp and the United States government to purchase 88 F-35 fighter jets, government officials said.

According to Monday's announcement, the first four aircraft are anticipated to be delivered in 2026, with full operational capacity for the fleet expected between 2032 and 2034.

The government has budgeted about $15 billion for the purchase in what is the largest investment in the Royal Canadian Air Force in more than 30 years.

Each jet costs about $85 million. The full life cycle of the programme is expected to cost $52 billion.

Canada has a close defence relationship with the United States, which includes using fighter jets together to defend North American air space.

The announcement comes as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with US President Joe Biden at the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico.

'Changing global strategic environment'

Ottawa said last year that Lockheed Martin’s F-35 was deemed to be the top-ranked bidder for a new fighter jet to replace ageing F-18s, deciding against Boeing’s Super Hornet.

Meanwhile, Canada purchased some Australian F-18s to help extend the life of the Canadian F-18 programme until 2032.

Before becoming prime minister, Trudeau had said Canada wouldn’t buy the F-35. A former Conservative Canadian government had announced the purchase of the F-35, but Trudeau's Liberal government delayed that purchase and opened up the bidding to competition.

“As our world grows darker with Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine and China’s increasingly assertive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific, this project has taken on heightened significance, especially the importance of interoperability with our allies,” Defence Minister Anita Anand said.

“We need to ensure that, especially in this changing global strategic environment, we are fulfilling our obligations to NORAD and to NATO.”

SOURCE:AP
