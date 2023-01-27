WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN calls for talks between Rwanda, DRC after shooting Congolese fighter jet
Regional instruments 'can help establish facts, clear up misunderstandings,' says UN envoy.
UN calls for talks between Rwanda, DRC after shooting Congolese fighter jet
What the Rwandan authorities described as "defensive measures" were seen as "an act of war" by the DRC. / Reuters
January 27, 2023

A UN diplomat expressed deep concern over a shooting incident targeting a Congolese fighter jet in the border area between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), calling on the two countries to hold talks to resolve the matter.

Huang Xia, the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for the Great Lakes region, on Friday called on both countries "to exercise maximum restraint and strive to defuse tensions through dialogue".

Xia made the statement two days after the Rwandan military shot at a Congolese fighter jet, accusing the neighboring country of violating its airspace for the third time.

What the Rwandan authorities described as "defensive measures" were seen as "an act of war" by the DRC.

The Sukhoi-25 jet was attacked as it began landing at Goma International Airport without violating Rwandan airspace, according to Congolese authorities.

Regional instruments and the expanded ve rification mechanism of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region can help establish the facts of the incident and clear up any misunderstandings, according to Xia.

The two countries must "remain committed" and "respect the decisions taken at the mini-summit of heads of state on 23 November 2022 in Luanda," the Angolan capital, the UN envoy said.

Recommended

READ MORE: "Rwanda and DRC trade blame over airspace violation"

They must also ensure the full implementation of the Framework for Peace, Security and Cooperation for the DRC and the region signed on February 24, 2013.

Relations between Rwanda and the DRC have been marked by tensions since the resurgence of the armed rebellion of the March 23 Movement (M23).

M23 rebels have taken over the province of North Kivu in the DRC, causing deadly violence and forcing people to flee on a daily basis.

The DRC and the international community accuse Rwanda of supporting these rebels.

The M23 accuses the Congolese government of organizing a genocide against Congolese Tutsis in the Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu Congolese regions.

Like Rwanda, it also accuses the Congolese army of being in alliance with Hutu rebels who have retreated to eastern DRC and are accused of the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo