Galata Tower: a bird’s-eye view of Istanbul, plus a blast from the past
POLITICS
5 MIN READ
Galata Tower: a bird’s-eye view of Istanbul, plus a blast from the pastNow you have two reasons to visit Istanbul’s beautiful landmark the Galata Tower: to see the Golden Horn from high up above, and to experience the Istanbul of 60-70 years ago from the eyes of the late photography legend Ara Guler.
Visitors examine Istanbul’s old town district through the eyes of Ara Guler. Melis Alemdar / TRTWorld
August 20, 2021

Unmissable with its Genoese architecture, the Galata Tower is in the Beyoglu district of Istanbul, within walking distance from the end of Istiklal Street at Tunel. The tower, which offers breathtaking views of the Golden Horn, is a big tourist attraction in the city. It has recently been renovated by Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism. And now, it is also the location of an Ara Guler exhibition.

Famed Armenian-Turkish photographer Ara Guler passed away a few years ago, on October 17, 2018 at the age of 90. He was well known for documenting Istanbul extensively, as well as photographing luminaries such as Pablo Picasso, Bill Brandt, Winston Churchill, Ismet Inonu, Indira Gandhi, Alfred Hitchcock and Salvador Dali.

The exhibition at the Galata Tower is on the third floor, a collaboration between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Ara Guler Museum. Visitors take an elevator to the sixth floor, walk up to see the sights and take souvenir photographs, before heading down the stairs to the exhibition.

TRT World spoke to the Director of the Ara Guler Archive and Research Center Umut Sulun. Sulun is responsible for the Ara Guler Museum located at Bomontiada, Bomonti, Istanbul, on the European side of Istanbul, about a 15-minute drive from the Galata Tower.

The museum at Bomontiada, Sisli opened on August 16, 2018, on the 90th birthday of Ara Guler. It is currently home to two exhibitions that can be visited free of charge: Inside the Same Dream, that combines quotations from Ahmet Hamdi Tanpinar with Ara Guler photographs, as well as Lost Colours, an exhibition based on a book on Istanbul with colour photographs.

Sulun says Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry approached the museum to exhibit Ara Guler’s Istanbul photographs within the Galata Tower which was an appealing prospect. After the photos were chosen, the exhibition opened on Guler’s 93rd birthday.

Recommended

“There are 75 black and white Istanbul photographs in the exhibition [on the third floor of the Galata Tower],” Sulun tells TRT World in an email. “The concept of the exhibition and the selection of the photos are thanks to the Ara Guler Archive and Research Center (AGAVAM).”

According to Sulun, the exhibition is the result of a collective effort, with teammates in AGAVAM working to put together various exhibitions and books.

Asked why the location of the Galata Tower was chosen to exhibit Ara Guler photos, Sulun says the historical peninsula and Pera is an important axis for Ara Guler’s photography – “and the Galata Tower is right in the middle of this axis.”

“It is very common to see Galata and right below it, Karakoy and Golden Horn streets or see the Galata Tower as a silhouette in many eras in Ara Guler’s photography. That’s why the Galata Tower and Ara Guler can easily be matched, they are very harmonious,” Sulun points out.

“We believe it’s important for the Galata Tower visitors to see today’s Istanbul and then observe the Istanbul of 60-70 years ago through the eyes of Ara Guler as an important point for them to see the richness of this town,” Sulun elaborates.

Because the photography of Ara Guler is only limited to one floor of the Galata Tower, it is not as extensive as his fans may have hoped. Still, it is a good introduction to this work with text commentary by the photographer himself accompanying the images.

The best way to honour Guler’s memory would be to visit the Galata Tower, take photos of Istanbul from the observation deck for posterity before stopping by his Istanbul exhibition, then hopping over to Bomontiada in the Sisli neighbourhood to visit the museum named after him, showcasing his work more extensively.

The entry fee to the Galata Tower is 100 TL (about $13), or with an audio guide 125 TL (about $18). Muzekart holders (one-year museum passes for Turkish residents) can enter free of charge.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report