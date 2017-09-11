It is not often the Taliban and Malala Yousufzai agree on something; yet in the chaotic world of Pakistani politics both publicly voiced their disapproval of the latest round of massacres taking place in Myanmar.

Despite the constant media noise in Pakistan that marginalised the fallout of the Trump speech and the BRICS statement on terrorism - there is no unanimity on what Pakistan should do, if anything, with regards to Myanmar. Pakistan’s foreign policy has never been about following a ‘Muslim’ agenda, however hard the government might try to spin it that way.

Furthermore, a country that has not had a foreign minister for over three years until recently, shall always struggle to articulate its narrative and strategy. Pakistan’s long-standing military ties with China and other countries in South East Asia shall always trump the Mullah’s calls for action and street protests.

In the last few days major religious parties in Pakistan have all voiced their disapproval of events in Myanmar and urged action by the Pakistani government, and the cabinet has followed suit by condemning it and calling for the global community to act.

But apart from public statements there is little the government or Pakistan in general can do to move on Myanmar.

There is a stream of accusations and criticism about the Pakistani military's support for the military leaders of Myanmar, and the Pakistan Air Force deal to sell the joint Chinese-built JF-17 fighter jet.

Pakistan remains one of the largest trainers of militaries in Asia. Pakistan-Myanmar relations peaked in 2015 when the Myanmar military reached out to Pakistan not just for training, but also in defence diplomacy on how to deal with Western pressure on balancing civil-military relations - an issue Pakistan is intimately familiar with. This was the time when Western militaries were also reaching out to generals in Myanmar in a bid to counter Chinese influence in the region. For Pakistan, the calculus was also to counter India.

It is no secret that the cat and mouse game taking place between India and Pakistan stretches from Afghanistan to Myanmar. With India’s growing ties and strength in Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Pakistan had to act quick with Myanmar in 2015 as it saw British and American military officials cosying up to the Myanmar military.

Pakistan’s military also stepped up its efforts to train and host military officials from Myanmar. However, this was no different to its relations with other militaries in the region such as Indonesia and Malaysia.

In the absence of a strong prime minister, it can be argued that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's brother is the most high profile political figure in the country, and his close ties with China would not allow him to take a very public and proactive stance against Myanmar - given relations between China and Myanmar.

So far Pakistan is following a similar path it trod in the Yemen debate two years ago when despite public pressure—especially from religious parties—the government refused to intervene on behalf of Saudi Arabia.

This time again, the same agitators are on the streets calling for action on Myanmar but apart from words there is little Pakistan can or will do to act. So why is this?

The sale of the aircraft to Myanmar is misunderstood and according to former Pakistan Air Force one-star General Kaiser Tufail, the recent sale of the aircraft to Myanmar was a deal struck by China, not Pakistan. Pakistan manufactured 58 percent of the airframe while it was China that "completed the package and sold it to Myanmar."