Why are they becoming a central issue in Germany’s elections?

Germany's voters of Turkish origin account for 1.2 million of the nation's 61 million eligible voters and are being used by German politicians to drum up anti-Turkish rhetoric.

But they also have the potential to sway an upcoming national vote on Sunday, September 24.

“As German citizens of Turkish descent, we have difficulties in voting for a political party, because almost all of them promote either an anti-Turkey attitude or anti-Islamic discourse. We have very few alternatives here,” General Vice President of the Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD), Bulent Guven said.

“People will vote for the least unpleasant choice,” he added.

There are about three million citizens of Turkish origin in Germany. Many traditionally voted for the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), a group that advocated for the rights of foreigners and disadvantaged groups in society.

But in this election who Turks will vote for is by no means a sure thing.

Many are now feeling increasingly alienated by German political parties, a survey conducted by the UETD, an influential Turkish diaspora organisation in Europe showed.

In the survey conducted among 1,000 people, 41 percent were not sure who they would vote for and 15 percent said they would not cast their ballots, Anadolou Agency reported.

The main candidates have also ratcheted up the pressure towards Turks in Germany.

In a televised debate last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Social Democrat Martin Schulz competed to score electoral points in an effort to slam Turkey.

“Due to its newly-emerging anti-Turkish approach, SPD may lose its place in the hearts of Turkish voters,” Guven said. “Germans and German politicians are misreading developments in Turkey.”

What’s at the heart of the Ankara-Berlin row?

“The crisis between Germany and Turkey is not something new but it has intensified,” Enes Bayrakli, a researcher at the think tank, SETA foundation said.

Relations between Ankara and Berlin have deteriorated since 2013, when Germany blocked Turkey’s European Union (EU) accession talks in response to demonstrations in Istanbul.

“In recent years however, Germany has experienced a transformation in its foreign policy. It was less aggressive and more neutral in the past,” Bayrakli said.

He said the relationship is asymmetric and Turkey wants it to evolve into an equal partnership.

“And Germany is not OK with it.”