President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday once again showed to the naysayers that it’s never a good idea to jump the gun, especially when it comes to peoples’ democratic right of choosing a leader.

The national election in Türkiye has put Erdogan in the lead against Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of CHP-led opposition bloc of six parties.

The presidential election has gone to a second round as Erdogan received 49.51 percent of vote share, just shy of the 50 percent threshold required to win outright.

In the parliament as well, Erdogan’s AK Party along with its allies, the MHP and Yeniden Refah, have won a majority of the seats.

Erdogan and the AK Party have won more than a dozen elections since they first took the helm in Ankara in 2002.

But anyone who had come across a headline like this one - ‘Yes, Erdogan’s rule might actually end this weekend’ - from a story published in the Foreign Policy would have walked away with an impression that the opposition's victory was inevitable.

“Many Western news outlets deliberately wanted to portray the opposition as the future winner because they are obsessed with Türkiye’s charismatic, successful, and much cherished President,” says Klaus Jurgens, an Istanbul-based political analyst.

“These are all the qualities their very own leaders do not have - anymore,” he tells TRT World.

The counting for both presidential and parliamentary votes has been completed, and Türkiye’s Supreme Election Council (YSK) has announced a run-off on May 28 for the presidential race between incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of opposition CHP.

In any case, the high turnout of 89 percent has reaffirmed Türkiye’s status as a robust electoral democracy. The elections went ahead smoothly without any violence reported anywhere in the country.

At least 64.1 million people voted. Ahead of the elections, many analysts and polls had predicted the end of Erdogan’s government was in sight.

Why did the Western media get it so wrong?

During the election campaign, Erdogan and the AK Party leaders made it a point to highlight their government’s achievements – from building world class public infrastructure to launching cutting-edge defence weapons – which can help ordinary Turks take pride in their country.

AK Party election camps were adorned with posters depictingprojects inaugurated under Erdogan’s watch: the drone carrier TCG Anadolu, Turkish electric car Togg and a skyline of high-rises.