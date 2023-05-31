In November 2020, as coronavirus ravaged economies, Zambia – a poor, landlocked African country – declared it could no longer pay interest to foreign creditors. The country instead diverted funds to run hospitals and put food on the table of its people.

Dozens of middle- and low-income countries are suffering under the burden of high foreign debt, which is straining their budgets and forcing them to cut expenditures on healthcare and education.

The United Nations and human rights groups have in recent months called for debt relief, urging creditors to reschedule and forego the dues of countries that are reeling from economic distress.

Activists who lobby for financial relief have long advocated for governments to default on burdensome debts if it comes down to a choice between feeding the poor or paying back rich countries, banks and hedge funds.

Pakistan, along with Egypt, Tunisia, Ghana and other nations, is facing a difficult situation where they borrow even more to pay off previous loans or engage with lenders to waive some of the debt.

Should Pakistan default like gusty Zambia?

“We are heading towards sovereign default for the reason that we don’t have money to repay our foreign loans, and we don’t have commitments for the payments of those loans,” says Shabbar Zaidi, former chief of FBR, Pakistan tax collection body.

Foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan’s central bank have dropped to $4.3 billion, sufficient enough to meet only a few weeks’ worth of imports. A $2.3 billion repayment is due to China next month.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government has put in place tough measures such as raising taxes on imports of iPhones, car parts and non-essential goods to stem the outward flow of foreign exchange.

But that’s not enough to ease the pressure.

In a recent report, credit rating agency Moody’s said Pakistan will likely default next month in the absence of a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

A $1 billion IMF lifeline has been held up for months as Islamabad struggles with political upheaval amid a crackdown on former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party after May 9 protests that led to clashes between the protesters and law enforcement agencies.

The conflict in Ukraine, rising interest rates in the United States (which siphons off liquidity from capital markets) and post-pandemic impact on the global economy have made getting fresh loans expensive.

Over the next year, Pakistan has to come up with billions of dollars to pay its lenders even as exports and remittances sent home by expats - its two important sources of foreign exchange - lag behind.

Zaidi says Saudi Arabia and China have bailed out Pakistan by renewing credit lines as soon as the existing ones expire, which is akin to a default.

“Default has become a very sensitive word in Pakistan. We have made it a matter of ego. But in a real sense, when you are not able to pay your debts in time, and you reschedule your debts, or you actually borrow new loans to repay the previous ones, then it is, in an indirect sense, our default.”

Last year, Sri Lanka suspended payments on its foreign debt after its economy tanked.

Pakistan must make a case for itself, telling the international community that paying back is not possible and taking in more loans is expensive, says Zaidi.

“Heaven will not fall if Pakistan reschedules.”

The credit market has already braced itself for Pakistan’s probable default.