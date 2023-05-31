Oriana Diaz, a resident of Chile’s capital Santiago, began watching Turkish tv-series Terzi shortly after its release on Netflix on May 2.

“I found it extremely good. I liked it because the episodes are not long and it has a plot that entails you don’t drift away from the screen,” Diaz tells TRT World.

Since 2014 her homeland has become accustomed to viewing Turkish tv-series or dizis after Chile began to show distinguished Turkish shows on national television. Diaz underscores the popularity of ‘Binbir Gece’ or ‘1001 Nights’, loosely based on the novel, suggesting it helped to pave the way for other Turkish tv-productions to become successful.

Inspired by true events, Terzi or 'The Tailor' is the newest dizi from Türkiye on Netflix and despite the large geographical distance to Latin America, the show is receiving wide interest from viewers across the region.

Terzi’s lead actor Cagatay Ulusoy, who made his dizi debut in Adini Feriha Koydum between 2011-2012, gained recognition between 2013-2015 for his central role as Yaman Kopper in Medcezir - a series loosely based on the US-show, The OC. He’s been widely praised for his impeccable performance in another drama series Icerde.

In Terzi, Ulusoy, who hails from Istanbul, plays the lead protagonist, Peyami Dokumaci.

Other prominent Turkish actors such as Salih Bademci is undertaking the important role of Dimitri in Terzi, alongside Sifanur Gul, who is playing the character of Peyami’s best friend.

For Diaz, the character Dimitri played by Bademci stands out. “He (Dimitri) is really disturbing, which is to say, (he gives) an excellent performance,” Diaz says.

With the series leaving plenty of the plot to be resolved, Diaz says she’s waiting for its second season.

At the start of Terzi, the protagonist, Peyami learns about the passing of his grandfather who he regarded as a father-figure.

Set in the backdrop of Istanbul, the show includes some epic shots of the historic city that firmly anchor Terzi in Türkiye while Peyami goes on to inherit the family business and to design a wedding-dress for Esvet.

As the plot unfurls, some dark secrets come to light.

Viewers in Latin America have been taking to social media to discuss and share their passion for the series, which contains seven episodes, often leaving audiences intrigued as revelations emerge.

According to Dr. Pinar Aslan, Associate Professor in the Faculty of Communication at the University of Uskudar, Istanbul, the Chilean tv-channel Mega “decided to take a risk and broadcasted 1001Noches (Binbir Gece).”

This particular dizi instantly became a hit, with ratings that only continued to climb and becoming the most-watched show on the continent until its final episode.

“It was the most viewed programme until the final episode and it was broadcasted over and over, all over the continent,” Aslan tells TRT World.