The May 28 presidential race provided a great political moment for Turkish President and AK Party leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who once again finished first in the first-ever presidential run-off.

Erdogan has not lost an election since 1994, when he was elected as the mayor of Istanbul metropolitan municipality. Today with his second-round victory of the presidential election he further cemented his political legacy.

There are multiple reasons why Erdogan won against the six-party alliance’s presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the leftist Republican People’s Party (CHP), but here’s some of the significant ones that helped him take a decisive lead in both rounds of the elections.

Experience and cohesive leadership

Since Türkiye’s transition to a multi-party system in 1950, no Turkish leader has won more elections than Erdogan, a political reality, which shows Erdogan’s political acumen and experience has made a huge difference against his political rivals.

While left-leaning Kilicdaroglu led a loosely-knit and ideologically diverse opposition alliance called the Table of Six, he was seen as a weak presidential choice against a stalwart like Erdogan from the get go.

Unlike the opposition, Erdogan formed an ideologically coherent political alliance around religious conservatism and Turkish nationalism, the two close ideological political camps, bringing together the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Buyuk Birlik Party (BBP), and Yeniden Refah Party (YRP), the parties with similar stances.

Prior to the second round, in another good political manoeuvring, Erdogan allied with Sinan Ogan, the nationalist presidential candidate, who claimed more than five percent of the vote in the first round, cementing his conservative centre-right alliance.

On the other hand, in a contradictory move, Kilicdaroglu suddenly reached an agreement with ultra-right leader Umit Ozdag to garner his xenophobic Zafer Party’s votes to surpass Erdogan’s lead.

Analysts thought that Kilicdaroglu’s move to the ultra-right might have alienated both liberal conservatives and Kurdish votes despite the fact that HDP, which has links to the PKK terrorist organisation, continued to support him. The HDP receives much of its support from predominantly Kurdish-populated southeastern and eastern regions.

Domestic stability

Both parliamentary and presidential elections have given the incumbent president and his alliance a clear political mandate, showing that Turkish people continue to trust Erdogan’s policies.

During the election campaign, Erdogan has pledged the continuation of political stability based on his anti-terrorism measures as well as his empowerment of civilian politics against the country’s history of military interference.

On the other hand, Kilicdaroglu’s fragile political alliance, backed by the PKK-linked HDP, raised serious doubts in Türkiye’s largely conservative-nationalist electorate, making the leftist leader look like a weak politician who is not prepared to fight against terror groups.

Foreign Policy