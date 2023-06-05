WORLD
2 MIN READ
Landslide kills 19 in China's Sichuan province
The landslide "took place high on a mountain" at a forest farm and "search and rescue work is urgently underway", government says.
Landslide kills 19 in China's Sichuan province
Heavy rains in southwestern China have triggered the displacement of hundreds of residents as authorities issued more than 13,000 disaster warning messages. / Photo: AP Archive
June 5, 2023

A landslide tore through a mining company’s worker dormitory in southwestern China, killing 19 people, authorities said.

The disaster struck early Sunday in a mountainous rural district of Sichuan province’s Leshan county, where rains have been falling constantly for weeks.

More than 180 people were mobilized to help find those buried under the debris in an operation that wrapped up on Sunday afternoon.

Those killed were all apparently workers with the Jinkaiyuan mining company, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The landslide occurred at around 6 am (2200 GMT) on Sunday morning in a mountainous area near Leshan city in the south of the province.

Heavy rains

Recommended

Leshan city was hit by heavy rain over the two days before the incident, weather tracking data indicated.

Heavy rains in southwestern China have triggered the displacement of hundreds of residents as authorities issued more than 13,000 disaster warning messages.

Guangyuan, Nanchong, Dazhou and Bazhong counties in Sichuan province were heavily affected by rains since Tuesday, said provincial disaster relief authorities, according to the Global Times newspaper.

Authorities organised 398 emergency transfers involving 392 hazards in 10 cities.

A total of 2,552 people from 1,181 households have been transferred to safer places since Tuesday.

RelatedDeath toll climbs in China mine accident as rescue mission continues
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean