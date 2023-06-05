A landslide tore through a mining company’s worker dormitory in southwestern China, killing 19 people, authorities said.

The disaster struck early Sunday in a mountainous rural district of Sichuan province’s Leshan county, where rains have been falling constantly for weeks.

More than 180 people were mobilized to help find those buried under the debris in an operation that wrapped up on Sunday afternoon.

Those killed were all apparently workers with the Jinkaiyuan mining company, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The landslide occurred at around 6 am (2200 GMT) on Sunday morning in a mountainous area near Leshan city in the south of the province.

Heavy rains