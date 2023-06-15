International donors have committed $10.3 billion in aid for millions of Syrians battered by war, poverty, and hunger, both at home and as refugees abroad.

The funding pledges by 57 nations and 30 international organisations at an annual European Union-hosted conference on Thursday in Brussels for Syria fell about $800 million short of a United Nations humanitarian appeal.

Funding from the conference will help provide aid to Syrians in the war-torn country and to some 5.7 million Syrian refugees living in neighbouring countries, particularly Türkiye, Lebanon and Jordan.

At the outset of the conference, three United Nations agencies said the needs are "enormous" and warned that only a tenth of necessary financing has so far been secured for 2023 projects.

"Humanitarian funding for Syria is not keeping pace with rapidly increasing needs," said Janez Lenarcic, the conference host and the EU's top official for humanitarian aid and crisis management.