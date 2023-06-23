On 22 November 2022, Saudi Arabia arguably showed they can compete internationally against the best after a 2-1 win against a top-quality Argentina team during the World Cup in Qatar.

Now the Saudi Football League, which is also known as the Saudi Professional League (SPL), and ranked 58th in the world, is bidding to join the globe’s top football leagues including the likes of Premier League and LaLiga.

Big names in the world of football are already heading to the land of oil and Muslim piety.

The Jeddah-based Al-Ittihad have signed Balon D’or winner Karim Benzema on June 6 after his contract with the Real Madrid expired at the end of the season, following a trophy laden spell at the Bernabéu. The ex-France international of Algerian heritage has said he hopes to create a lasting legacy playing for Al-Ittihad.

Romelu Lukaku, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Angel Di Maria and Sergio Busquets and other leading players have also been linked to join various SPL clubs.

These developments follow the June announcement that Public Investment Fund (PIF), the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, which has an 80 percent stake in Premier League football club Newcastle United, will take majority stakes in SPL’s top four football clubs - Al Ittihad, Al Nassr, Al Hilal and Al Ahli.

PIF’s stake in the Saudi clubs means they will be converted into companies, which then can attract private investors as part of Riyadh’s plan to boost foreign investment in sports, promote tourism and gradually reduce reliance on oil - its main source of income.

The clubs have traditionally been owned and run by government entities like various ministries, explains Salma Thani, visiting professor of international relations at the American University of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“However, in recent times, the Saudi government has initiated efforts to privatize these clubs, allowing private investors to acquire ownership stakes and assume control over their management and operations,” she tells TRT World.

The privatisation process will start later in the final quarter of this year.

The change in the football clubs’ ownership structure is part of Kingdom's 2030 broader plan to shift away from hydrocarbons by diversifying its economy.

Across the domestic level, changes are afoot to give the clubs a corporate makeover.

For instance, top division club Al-Qadsiah will go to Saudi oil giant Aramco. Third tier side Alula FC will be taken over by the Royal Commission for Al-Ula, which looks after an archaeological site. And the first tier club Al-Diraiyah FC will be overseen by Diriyah Gate Development Authority.

The age of petrodollar football

These changes are geared towards making Saudi Arabia an attractive destination for international footballers, foreign investment and to bring in expertise. Saudi leadership has set their eyes on ambitious revenue targets.

SPL, estimates that its revenues will jump to $480 million by 2030 from $120 million it made in 2022. While it also projects the changes being made will help increase the market value of the league to $2.1 billion from $798 million over the same period.

Thani says a market-driven and commercially sustainable league will introduce a higher level of professionalism, efficiency, and business acumen to the management of football clubs.

Private investors bring with them expertise to manage and market, she says.

“Privatization can also inject additional financial resources. It's not that the SPL clubs lacked financial resources, but rather transparency and accountability were lacking. The new strategy of privatization will promote transparency, and private investors will bring professional management practices that can lead to more transparent financial reporting, something that has been missing in the past,” says Thani.

Previous footballing investments in the region

SPL is going for “aggressive talent acquisition” along the same lines like other football leagues have done in the past, says Nnamdi Madichie, a Rawada-based researcher who studies football business in the Middle East and Africa.

In the 2016-17 football season, the Chinese Super League (CSL) invested heavily in its domestic game which was largely funded by private capital. Notably, a number of teams were owned by large real estate businesses such as Greenland Group and China Fortune Land Development.

Players like Ezequiel Lavezzi, Hulk, Carlos Tévez, Jackson Martinez, Paulinho, Renato Gusto flocked to China alongside managers like Marcello Lippi who famously helped oversee Italy’s 2006 World Cup victory.

But Chinese ambitions appeared to fizzle out following a 2018 tax to curb club spending and exodus of high-profile players during the pandemic.

A Brazilian footprint

While the oil-rich kingdom is now actively trying to promote sports, the Saudi domestic football scene has a long history dating back decades.

The King Cup, a knockout competition, got underway in the 1950s, helping produce generations of Saudi footballers while the league itself began in 1976.

Saudi clubs have historically been overseen by the Ministry of Sports and owned by the Saudi government, reliant on hefty state funding.

“During the late seventies and the eighties, Saudi football experienced significant growth with the addition of foreign expertise. Notably, prominent Brazilian coaches such as Didi and Mario Zagallo were hired to coach Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal football clubs, respectively, in 1977 and 1978,” says Thani.

In 2008 the Saudi Arabia Football Federation, the country’s governing body, implemented a policy to recruit foreign footballers while today SPL sides are allowed to field seven foreign nationals.

“This number is expected to rise to eight, allowing more European players to compete in the league. These recruitments have aimed to develop the sport within the country and have contributed to raising the league's reputation and level of play,” explains Thani.