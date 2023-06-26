Tornadoes and thunderstorms have hit the US Midwest and South, leaving dozens of homes damaged and at least three people dead in Indiana and Arkansas, authorities said.

The National Weather Service said on Monday that multiple tornadoes and severe storms were reported on Sunday in central Indiana and Arkansas.

Emergency officials from Martin County, Indiana, confirmed one death in the area. Emergency Management Director Cameron Wolf said the victim's injured partner was airlifted to hospital.

They lived in a two-storey log cabin, which was destroyed by the storms. Further details were not immediately available.

"Damage is random, it's kind of widespread," Wolf said in an interview with PBS. The damage mostly happened out in the countryside, he said, adding that towns were not hit that hard by the storms.

The Lonoke County Sheriff's Office confirmed that two people were killed after a tree fell on a home in Carlisle, Arkansas, due to severe storms on Sunday, a CBS News affiliate said.

Images and footage from local media showed fallen trees had blocked roads and homes were damaged. A large hail storm was also reported in Indiana and adjacent states, officials said.