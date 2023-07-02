WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel attacks Syria’s Homs, detects missile attack attempt
Following Israel's strike on Homs, the Israeli army said it spotted an anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria toward its territory.
Israel attacks Syria’s Homs, detects missile attack attempt
Last February, Israeli air strikes targeted Syria’s capital Damascus, killing at least five people and wounding many others. / Photo: AP
July 2, 2023

Israel has conducted air strikes on military positions in the western Syrian province of Homs, according to the Syrian state news agency.

The SANA news agency, citing military sources, claimed that several locations around the city of Homs were targeted by Israel in an aerial attack at 00.20 am local time.

"Our air defence systems successfully intercepted enemy missiles. The attack resulted in only material damage," said the agency

Iranian-backed groups and Lebanese Hezbollah are stationed alongside regime forces in Homs.

Israel has launched air strikes on the regime's military sites and Iranian-backed groups since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

RelatedIsraeli air strike on Syria reportedly damages Aleppo airport
Recommended

Missile attack attempt from Syria

The Israeli army said late Saturday it spotted an anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria toward its territory.

"The missile appears to have exploded in the air," it said in a statement that indicated the details of the incident are currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military radio reported that fragments of missile that is believed to have exploded in the air, fell in the southern Israeli city of Rahat.

No casualties have yet been reported.

Related'Israeli strike' hits Syrian regime soldiers in Damascus
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran