Israel has conducted air strikes on military positions in the western Syrian province of Homs, according to the Syrian state news agency.

The SANA news agency, citing military sources, claimed that several locations around the city of Homs were targeted by Israel in an aerial attack at 00.20 am local time.

"Our air defence systems successfully intercepted enemy missiles. The attack resulted in only material damage," said the agency

Iranian-backed groups and Lebanese Hezbollah are stationed alongside regime forces in Homs.

Israel has launched air strikes on the regime's military sites and Iranian-backed groups since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011.