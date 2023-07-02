At least two people have been killed and 28 wounded in a mass shooting at a street party in Baltimore, United States, amid gatherings around the country leading up to the July Fourth holiday.

Police received multiple calls about a shooting in the city's Brooklyn neighbourhood just after 0430 GMT on Sunday (12:30am local), Acting Police Commissioner Rich Worley told in a press conference.

One 18-year-old woman was found dead at the scene in the East Coast port city, and a 20-year-old man died after being taken to hospital, a police statement said.

"Upon officers' arrival we located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds," Worley said. They were being treated at area hospitals, with three of them in critical condition.

Worley said there were a total of 30 victims, and authorities were working to identify a suspect and determine a motive for the shooting.

"This is an extensive crime scene, our detectives are going to be here quite a while," he said.

Elsewhere, a shooting in Kansas left seven people with gunshot wounds and two more victims hospitalised after being trampled as people rushed out of a nightclub early on Sunday morning, police there said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, speaking to reporters at the crime scene, condemned the shooting.