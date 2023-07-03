Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the burning of a copy of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, in Sweden last week, saying attacks on sacred values "cannot be characterized as freedom of thought".

"All those scandalous attacks on our mosques and holy book can not be accepted," Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.

Earlier, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said such incidents could damage the country's "good image" into a bad one "if it continues to be portrayed as Islamophobic."

Speaking to local daily Sydsvenskan on Monday, Billstrom also said it is "difficult to predict what the consequences will be in the process of Sweden's NATO membership approval,” drawing attention to Türkiye’s reservations in ratifying Sweden’s accession to NATO.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned the burning of a copy of the Quran outside the Stockholm Central Mosque on June 28, the first day of the Muslim festival of Eid al Adha.

"In Sweden, freedom of expression enjoys strong protection. But naturally this does not mean that the Government supports every opinion that is expressed. Public gatherings that are entirely legal can also be polarizing and offensive," the ministry said.

It added: "Demonstrations like that held on Wednesday are just that. And they also have serious consequences for Sweden’s internal safety and security."​​​​​​​

