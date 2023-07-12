“Demography is destiny,” said French philosopher Auguste Comte nearly two centuries ago. In 2020, Vladimir Putin made a similar observation, “Russia’s fate and its historical outlook depend on how many of us there are”.

If so, Russia might be in serious trouble.

The world’s biggest country by landmass, Russia has been depopulating in recent decades, presenting a growing dilemma for a nation with one of the world’s largest militaries which is engaged in a meatgrinder of a battle with its western neighbour Ukraine.

Russia has dealt with this dilemma since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Since 1994, when the Russian population was about 148m people, the country’s demographics have lost nearly five million people, reducing to 143m in 2021. Compared to Russia, the US gained almost 70 million people in the same period.

The Russian federal statistics service (Rosstat), however, says the country’s population jumped to 146.5m in 2023 after Moscow gave citizenship to people of Russian ethnicities in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Despite the recent spike, the projected numbers present a worrying scenario for policy-makers in the Kremlin.

Russia has the ninth biggest population now, but by 2050, it will decline to the 17th most populous state, according to estimates.

The Russian population has merely increased by about ten million people since 1900, when the Russian Empire covered present-day Poland and the Baltic states.

Comparatively, the US – not a global power back then – had a population of 76m people in the same year. The US population today stands at 332m, a more than four-time increase since 1900.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union – which had a population of around 288.6 million in 1990 – the newly-emerged Russian Federation represented barely half of the communist state’s demographics in 1991, as many non-Russian republics from Turkic Central Asia to the European Baltics gained independence from Moscow.

This grim fact made Russian President Vladimir Putin observe during his State of the Union address in 2005 that the collapse of the Soviet Union was “the biggest geopolitical catastrophe of the century” and “a genuine tragedy” for the Russian people.

Though the newly-independent non-Russian states might disagree with this idea of a Russian tragedy, many analysts see Putin’s political approach to the Soviet collapse and NATO’s enlargement across Eastern Europe as one of the main motivations for launching the military offensive against Ukraine last year.

‘Well below replacement level’

But as the Ukraine conflict drags, Russia has had to grapple with another harsh reality – more population decrease, either as battlefield casualties and also due to largescale migration by civilians keen to avoid drafting into the military or other consequences of Russia’s “special military operation”.

Experts say the new trends are adding to the number-pressure in the country.

“Russia's total fertility rate has been in decline for a long time. The Russian fertility rate is well below what we universally call the replacement level of 2.1,” says Mehmet Fatih Aysan, a professor of sociology at Marmara University, where he leads the Center for Population and Social Policies.

Replacement level refers to the average number of children born per woman, ensuring the replacement of parents by their kids from one generation to the next. In order to replace the father and mother, at least two kids are required, which will keep the population level stable. The additional 0.1 refers to the possibility that kids might not reach their marriage age for various reasons or might not get married, Aysan tells TRT World.

The Russian fertility rate reached its lowest point of 1.2 in 1998, a turbulent year when the country faced a serious currency crisis. Through the 1990s, various factors – ranging from a large number of abortions to a low birth rate combined with a high death level and decreased life expectancy – contributed to the Russian demographic decline.

“Russia has gone through a demographic transition in which its population has aged, as both its birth and death rates are slowing down, corresponding to a situation we call the Stage 3,” says Aysan.

But under Putin, a strong advocate of pronatalist and pro-family policies, Russia has offered incentives to stimulate the birth rate, leading to the country’s fertility rate growing to the current level of 1.6.

While population decline is not only Moscow’s problem in a post-modern world, it might have more lethal consequences for countries like Russia, which receive very limited migrants compared to Western countries where a large influx of foreign nationals regularly occurs, according to Aysan.