Thousands of Mexicans on horseback paraded through the town where Francisco "Pancho" Villa, the outlaw turned revolutionary who inspired countless myths and legends, was killed 100 years ago.

Wearing leather boots in their stirrups and cowboy hats to shield from the blazing sun, riders filled the streets of Parral in the northern state of Chihuahua on Wednesday for commemorations marking the centenary one day later of his death.

Shouting "Viva Villa! Viva Mexico!" (Long live Villa! Long live Mexico!), the procession paused next to a statue of the mustachioed icon before filing through the town where bands played and crowds lined the streets.

It was the culmination of a journey in the saddle that for some participants began more than two weeks earlier — and around 600 kilometers (370 miles) to the north — near the Mexican-US border.

Others joined along the way as the procession crossed the vast plains of Chihuahua — once a hotbed of the revolution — to honor the man known as the "Centaur of the North."

"He was a hero. Others consider him a villain and others a murderer. But he wasn't like that," said Javier Baca, a 55-year-old resident of Parral who came dressed as Villa, with his trademark brimmed hat and bullet belts strung across his chest.

"I feel very proud to be present on this day," he told AFP news agency.

'Great military leader'

Villa was one of the leading forces of the 1910 revolution, which began as an uprising against strongman Porfirio Diaz and led to the drafting of a new constitution.

"His contribution to the revolution is without doubt. Villa was the great military leader of the revolution in the second stage," Spanish-Mexican writer and historian Paco Ignacio Taibo II told AFP.

To his admirers, Villa was a Mexican version of Robin Hood who robbed the rich to give to the poor, before becoming a social-minded revolutionary and talented military general.

Other accounts portray Villa, the son of sharecroppers whose real name was Doroteo Arango, as a bandit, cattle rustler and cold-blooded murderer who fell in with revolutionaries despite having no real ideology.

"There are legends of Villa the Robin Hood, Villa the Napoleon of Mexico, Villa the ruthless killer, Villa the womanizer, and Villa as the only foreigner who has attacked the mainland of the United States since the war of 1812 and gotten away with it," the Austrian-born historian Friedrich Katz wrote in his book "The Life and Times of Pancho Villa."