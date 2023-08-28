On July 16, the Russian military for the first time announced a new version of the Lancet loitering munition, which is actively used in the war in Ukraine.

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is equipped with a folding wing and is placed in a transport and launch container. In addition, the chief designer of the manufacturing company Zala Aero Group, Alexander Zakharov, indicated that there are plans to launch the production of this loitering munition abroad.

This is happening against the backdrop of numerous reports of Moscow purchasing Iranian UAVs for conducting high-intensity military operations in Ukraine due to a shortage of missile weapons. In addition, a lot of evidence has recently appeared that the process of localising the production of Iranian kamikaze drones is underway in Russia.

"Lancet" for export, "Geranium" for import?

The "Lancet" kamikaze drone saw significant use by Russian troops in Ukraine in late 2022. Known for its ability to stay airborne for extended periods, it tracks targets before executing a rapid and precise attack by diving at them. Russian commentators have likened its accuracy to that of a surgical instrument, hence the name "Lancet."

The Lancet drone has Russian origins, but the Russian Armed Forces deploy it alongside Geran kamikaze drones, which are disguised as Russian Iranian Shahed-131/136 drones. The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, led by Kirill Budanov, reportedly authorised a military operation in Iran to target the production facilities of these drones, which were being supplied to Russia.

At the same time, the Russian side is setting up its own assembly of Iranian Shahed drones.

According to experts, these loitering munitions are a cheap alternative to high-precision missile weapons: ground-, sea-, and air-based

The Biden administration claims that a large workshop for the production of drones from Iranian parts has been built in Tatarstan in the Alabuga special economic zone. This information is confirmed by numerous leaks in both Western and Russian-language media.

Military expert Yuri Lyamin provides insights into the plans to organize the production of Lancet drones in foreign countries. This move is seen in the context of Russia's acquisition and development of significant capacities for assembling Iranian Shahed drones within its own borders.