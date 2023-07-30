Senegal's opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has been charged with conspiracy against the state and calls for insurrections among other offences, the public prosecutor has said.

Saturday's announcement comes weeks after Sonko was convicted on separate charges of corrupting youth and sentenced to two years in prison, which ignited deadly protests across the nation.

Prosecutor Abdou Karim Diop made the announcement on state television, a day after Sonko's lawyer said he was taken into custody for questioning at the police courthouse in the capital, Dakar.

In June, Sonko was acquitted on charges of raping a woman who worked at a massage parlour and making death threats against her. But he was convicted on a lighter sentence of corrupting young people, which includes using one’s position of power to molest people under age 21.

Corrupting youth is a criminal offence in Senegal that is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to more than $6,000.

The conviction led to deadly clashes across the country between Sonko supporters and police, where at least 23 people were killed and dozens injured.