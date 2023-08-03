Some 166,000 households in southwestern Japan's Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures have been out of power as slow-moving Typhoon Khanun continued to bring heavy rain and gusty winds, prolonging the damage potential.

The storm in the East China Sea was heading northwest at a slow speed with gusts 222 kph (138 mph), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency on Thursday morning.

It was projected to change direction to move east towards the country's mainland through Tuesday, but its path was not determined, public broadcaster NHK said.

Two people were reported dead in Okinawa, a popular tourist destination some 1,600 km (1,000 miles) southwest of Japan's capital Tokyo, as of Thursday, NHK said.

A total of 41 people in Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures were injured, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.