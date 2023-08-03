The United States could soon offer to put armed sailors and Marines on commercial ships travelling through the Gulf's Strait of Hormuz, two US officials have said, amid alleged attempts by Iran to hijack ships in international waters.

The Pentagon last month sent additional F-35 and F-16 fighter jets along with a warship to the Middle East in a bid to monitor key waterways in the region following Iran's seizure and harassment of commercial shipping vessels.

After taking a commercial tanker last month, Tehran said it had an order from an Iranian court to seize a tanker in Gulf waters.

The Strait of Hormuz is between Iran and Oman.

In May, the White House announced that the Biden administration would be making moves in the region, but at the time did not say what they would include.

One official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the military had already been training some Marines in the Middle East to be on the vessels.

But the official said it would ultimately be up to commercial vessels whether to request troops for parts of a journey that were particularly dangerous in the Strait of Hormuz.

In July, the US Navy said it had intervened to prevent Iran from seizing two commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman.