At least 27 refugees from sub-Saharan Africa have died in recent days in Libya’s western desert near the border with Tunisia, Libyan authorities have said.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Libya’s Interior Ministry said late on Tuesday the bodies were discovered recently near the border and that a forensic team had been deployed to the area.

In the same post, the ministry published pictures of African refugees receiving treatment from Libyan medical teams.

Mohamed Hamouda, a spokesperson for the Libyan government, on Wednesday confirmed the discovery of the bodies to The Associated Press, but declined to provide any further details.

In recent months, Tunisian security forces began removing some refugees from coastal areas, busing them elsewhere and, refugees say, dumping some of them in the desert.

Earlier this month, Tunisia's interior minister admitted that small groups of sub-Saharan refugees trying to enter the country are being pushed back into the desert border areas with Libya and Algeria.

Abandoning in desert

Tunisia’s eastern coast has overtaken neighbouring Libya as the region's main launching point for refugees, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, trying to get to Italy and other parts of Europe in small boats.

With refugees pouring into the coastal city of Sfax and other launching points, tensions have risen between them and the local population.

The National Human Rights Committee in Libya, a local rights group that works with the Libyan authorities, said it believes Tunisian security forces had forcefully expelled the refugees, abandoning them in the desert without water or food.