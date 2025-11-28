Condemnation from Muslim leaders mounted following Israel’s Friday attack on the rural parts of Syria’s Damascus, which killed at least 13 people, including women and children, and wounded 24.

The strikes that targeted Beit Jinn and the road leading to it injured six Israeli soldiers, including three in critical condition, Israeli forces said in a statement.

The statement claimed that Israeli forces had detained members of “the Jaama Islamiya,” alleging that they “operated in the area of Beit Jinn in southern Syria and advanced attacks against Israeli civilians.”

The Israeli army staged 48 raids in southern Syria in November, according to an Anadolu tally.

Türkiye

Türkiye on Friday urged Israel to immediately halt its attacks on the town of Beit Jinn in rural Damascus, saying the strikes violate Syria’s sovereignty and threaten civilians and regional stability.

“As the 8 December anniversary of the Syrian people’s liberation approaches, and amid international calls for Syria’s stability, Israel has once again shown it is pursuing a destructive agenda with its attacks on the town of Beit Jinn in rural Damascus,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on X.

He added that Israel, despite facing no threat from Syria, violates the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity with its military offensives, posing a threat to civilians and regional stability.

Keceli called for an immediate end to Israel’s attacks, which he said aim to prevent the Syrian government and people from establishing security, prosperity and social peace, and stressed that all responsible members of the international community have a duty in this regard.

Qatar

Arab countries denounced Israel's strike, with Qatar's foreign ministry saying the escalation “deepens tensions and undermines efforts to achieve security and stability in the region.”

The ministry called on the international community to take immediate action to stop the Israeli violations, protect civilians, and hold those responsible accountable under international law.

Qatar reaffirmed its “full solidarity” with Syria’s government and people, expressing support for all efforts aimed at ending the attacks and preserving Syria’s security, stability, and territorial integrity.

Jordan