NUH, India – As India celebrates its 77th independence day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on August 15 from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi, paying homage to pre-independence freedom fighters and promising a bright future for 1.5 billion Indians.

Just an hour’s drive away, however, the future for hundreds of Indian Muslim families looks bleak.

On August 8, 60-year-old Khurshidan sat under a tree, sobbing inconsolably. Next to her lay a heap of debris — the remnants of her home, the latest target of Haryana state's most recent demolition drive launched on August 3.

The only possession that escaped the state’s wrath was her 5-year-old grandson's tricycle, which was parked under the same tree where the family of 16 is now taking shelter.

The district of Nuh, 63 kilometres from New Delhi, came under the media spotlight in early August, when it was gripped by a frenzy of communal violence that left six dead and hundreds of others injured.

Muslims blamed far-right Hindu extremist groups for orchestrating the violence and targeting Muslim villages and neighbourhoods. In response, Hindus blamed Muslims for pelting their procession with stones on July 31, causing rioting.

The Haryana police detained dozens of men in the following days and demolished at least 1,208 properties, including homes, shops and kiosks as part of a popular trend in north Indian states run by the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) known as “bulldozer justice”.

Dismissing criticism, the BJP-led Haryana government says that the demolition drive was not an act of reprisal against Muslims, but rather an initiative to remove illegal settlements in the violence-ridden Nuh district.

Formerly known as Mewat, Nuh is a Muslim-majority district in the Hindu-majority Haryana state. Prior to India gaining its independence in 1947, the place symbolised Hindu-Muslim unity. After the bloody partition severed the social contract between the two communities, the Muslims of Mewat, commonly known as Meos, considered moving out of the district and migrating to Pakistan. But it was on the insistence and assurance of India's founding father Mahatma Gandhi, who called Meo Muslims the “backbone of India,” that the majority of them decided to stay in India.

Seven decades after India attained its independence, their grandchildren are now living in fear and uncertainty.

“The violence happened at least one kilometre away from here. But the police alleged that stones were pelted on the yatris (pilgrims) from my house. Can we throw a stone as far as 1 kilometre away? They said we were hiding weapons. They said I was helping those involved in violence, was serving them water,” Khurshidan tells TRT World.

“Within an hour of serving a notice, more than 250 police personnel came and started the demolition. We were not given any time to collect our belongings. Everything was razed to the ground.”

The 1990s migration

India’s record for protecting minorities has been patchy since it became an independent nation state. Critics allege that, under BJP rule, far-right Hindu nationalist groups have felt emboldened to carry out acts of violence against Muslims, Christians and Dalits. The violence in Nuh was yet another reflection of the decades-old trend.

On August 7, a regional court took up the case on its own, criticising the Haryana government for exercising "ethnic cleansing" and asking whether the properties of a "particular community" — a common reference for Muslims in India — were being targeted "under the guise of a law and order problem.” Soon after, the government stopped the demolition drive.

Indian civil servant and Deputy Commissioner in Nuh district Dhirendra Khadgata tells TRT World that the matter is subjudice and that he will not divulge any information until the court hearing on August 18.

“We are supposed to submit all the details to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Before that, I cannot tell you anything,” he says.

Khurshidan, a widow with two daughters and two sons, moved to Nuh from a village in the neighbouring state of Rajasthan in the early 1990s. They were landless farmers who worked long, arduous shifts in return for such little money that they were never able to even feed themselves.

In Nuh, they settled on a patch of forest land in Nalhar, where they eventually built a four-room home. It took them three decades to build that shelter with a proper roof over their heads. Khurshidan’s family grew as her children got married. The son-in-laws moved in with them. She now has seven grandchildren from her sons and daughters.

Although Khurshidan admits that the family lived in an illegal settlement and did not possess any property documents, she finds it odd that her home was targeted in the demolition drive since millions of such settlements have become commonplace in India.