A British nurse was sentenced to jail for the rest of her life on Monday for murdering seven newborn babies and attempting to kill six others while they were in her care.

Lucy Letby, 33, was convicted on August 18 of killing five baby boys and two baby girls, making her the UK's most prolific child serial killer in modern history.

However, the jury cleared Letby of two counts of attempted murder and were unable to reach decisions on six other counts of attempted murder.

She was arrested following a string of baby deaths at the neonatal unit of the National Health Service's (NHS) Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between June 2015 and June 2016.

The prosecution said Letby attacked her young and often prematurely born victims by either injecting them with air, over feeding them with milk or poisoning them with insulin.

The hospital's executives have come under fire for failing to act sooner on concerns about Letby, which were reportedly raised by senior doctors as early as 2015.

Among the doctors who first raised alarm about Letby were Dr Ravi Jayaram, a UK-born consultant paediatrician with Indian-origin, as well as Dr Stephen Brearey, head consultant of of the ward where Letby worked. Five other doctors also alerted the hospital.

'I could have punched the air'

Dr Jayaram has been with the NHS for over 10 years.

Jayaram's interest in paediatric care put him in a position that allowed him to flag the string of suspicious deaths with the management of the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Jayaram was quoted by news reports as as saying some of those lives could have been saved if his concerns about Letby had been heeded and the police alerted sooner.

He told ITV News in a television interview after the verdict that four or five babies "could be going to school now who aren't", because of the inaction of the hospital management.

He said that the hospital's consultants first flagged the cases after three babies died in June 2015 - all of whom died while Letby was on duty.

After more babies collapsed and died, he said that senior medical consultants held several meetings to press hospital executives about the cases.

But it took the hospital executives until April 2017 to allow the consultants to meet with the police.

"The police, after listening to us for less than 10 minutes, realised that this is something that they had to be involved with. I could have punched the air," Jayaram said in an interview.

An investigation was launched immediately after leading to the arrest of Letby.

As controversy swirled over allegations of inaction by hospital officials, the British government has ordered an independent inquiry into the cases.