Here is a translation of the statement from French, which was read out by one of the officers on Gabon 24 television channel:

"Our beautiful country, Gabon, has always been a haven of peace.

"Today, the country is going through a serious institutional, political, economic and social crisis.

"We are therefore forced to admit that the organisation of the general elections of 26 August 2023 did not meet the conditions for a transparent, credible and inclusive ballot so much hoped for by the people of Gabon.

"Added to this is irresponsible and unpredictable governance, resulting in a continuing deterioration in social cohesion, with the risk of leading the country into chaos.

"Today, 30 August 2023, we - the defence and security forces, gathered as the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) on behalf of the people of Gabon and as guarantors of the institutions' protection - have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime.

"To this end, the general elections of 26 August 2023 and the truncated results are cancelled.