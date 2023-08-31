BIZTECH
'Everything app': Elon Musk announces video, audio calls on X
The calling features would work on iOS, Android, Mac and PC systems, and no phone number would be needed, the tech titan said.
Musk killed off the Twitter logo, replacing its globally recognised blue bird with a white X.  / Photo: AFP
August 31, 2023

Social media platform X will begin offering video and audio calling, owner Elon Musk has announced, a step towards turning the former Twitter into an "everything app".

"Video & audio calls coming to X," Musk wrote on Thursday in a post on the platform, without specifying when the new features would be available.

The calling features would work on iOS, Android, Mac and PC systems, and no phone number would be needed, he said.

"X is the effective global address book," the billionaire added. "That set of factors is unique."

Last month, Musk and his newly-hired chief executive Linda Yaccarino announced the rebranding of Twitter as X, saying it would become an "everything app" inspired by China's WeChat that would allow users to socialise as well as handle their finances.

X's payment branch Twitter Payments LLC was granted a "crucial" currency transmitter license from the US state of Rhode Island on Monday, allowing it to "engage in cryptocurrency-related activities" such as exchanges, wallets and payment processors, the crypto website CoinWire reported this week.

The license allows X to "securely store, transfer, and facilitate the exchange of digital assets on behalf of its users," according to CoinWire.

Since Musk bought Twitter last October, the platform's advertising business has collapsed as marketers soured on his management style and mass firings that gutted content moderation.

In response, the tycoon has moved towards building a subscriber base and pay model in a search for new revenue.

Many users and advertisers alike have responded adversely to the site's new charges for previously free services, as well as its changes to content moderation and the return of previously banned far-right accounts.

Musk also killed off the Twitter logo, replacing its globally recognised blue bird with a white X.

SOURCE:AFP
