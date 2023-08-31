Social media platform X will begin offering video and audio calling, owner Elon Musk has announced, a step towards turning the former Twitter into an "everything app".

"Video & audio calls coming to X," Musk wrote on Thursday in a post on the platform, without specifying when the new features would be available.

The calling features would work on iOS, Android, Mac and PC systems, and no phone number would be needed, he said.

"X is the effective global address book," the billionaire added. "That set of factors is unique."

Last month, Musk and his newly-hired chief executive Linda Yaccarino announced the rebranding of Twitter as X, saying it would become an "everything app" inspired by China's WeChat that would allow users to socialise as well as handle their finances.

X's payment branch Twitter Payments LLC was granted a "crucial" currency transmitter license from the US state of Rhode Island on Monday, allowing it to "engage in cryptocurrency-related activities" such as exchanges, wallets and payment processors, the crypto website CoinWire reported this week.