Chinese nationals, sometimes posing as tourists, have accessed military bases and sensitive sites in the US as many as 100 times in recent years, the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing officials who described the incidents as potential espionage threats.

The Defense Department, FBI and other agencies held a review last year to try to limit these incidents that involved gatecrashers because of their attempts to get into US military bases without proper authorisation, the WSJ report said on Sunday.

The gatecrashers ranged from Chinese nationals found crossing into a US missile range in New Mexico to scuba divers swimming in murky waters near a US government rocket launch site in Florida, according to the report.