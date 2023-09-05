Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Iran has arrived in the Islamic Republic, and his counterpart landed in Riyadh, cementing a restoration of ties between the Gulf rivals after a seven-year rupture in ties mended by China.

Saudi Arabia's leadership recognises the "importance of strengthening ties, increasing engagement ... and taking the [relationship] to broader horizons," Ambassador Abdullah Alanazi said on Tuesday upon his arrival in Tehran to take up his duties, according to a Saudi Foreign Ministry statement.

Also on Tuesday, Iran's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati, arrived in the capital Riyadh, where he was received by Foreign Ministry officials and embassy staff, according to Iran's official IRNA news agency.

Alanazi was formerly Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Oman, while Enayati was previously Iran's Kuwait envoy.

Both countries agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen their respective embassies following a China-brokered deal announced in March.

Riyadh and Tehran severed ties in 2016 after Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked during protests over Riyadh's execution of Shia cleric Nimr al Nimr.