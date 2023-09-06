The humanitarian situation in conflict-wracked eastern Congo has deteriorated alarmingly in the past 18 months, with eight million people in urgent need of assistance and women and girls subjected to sexual violence on a massive scale -- just in three provinces, a senior UN official has said.

Edem Wosornu, the UN humanitarian office’s operations director who just returned from a trip to Congo with emergency directors from UN agencies and humanitarian organisations, said that what they saw and heard “was shocking, heartbreaking and sobering”.

She said the situation in North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri provinces “is frankly the worst situation we have ever seen,” and that's in a country where more than 26 million people are hungry and need food.

Wosornu told a news conference that gender-based violence is “being perpetrated on a massive and distressing scale” with more than 35,000 survivors seeking access to treatment and services after attacks in just the first six months of 2023 in the three provinces.

Given that only a fraction of survivors report gender-based violence, she said, “the number is likely to be higher”.

Conflict has been simmering for decades in mineral-rich eastern Congo, where Wosornu said more than 130 armed groups are fighting mainly for control of land and mines though some groups are trying to protect their communities.

Fighting spiked in late 2021 when M23, a rebel group linked to neighbouring Rwanda which was largely dormant for nearly a decade, resurfaced and started capturing territory. M23 rose to prominence in 2012 when its fighters seized Goma, eastern Congo’s largest city on the border with Rwanda.

Related Despair grows as DR Congo refugees caught between violence, lack of aid

Recently, attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces, which is believed to have ties to the Daesh terrorist group, have also spiked along with intercommunal violence.