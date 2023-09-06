The Israeli army withdrew from Jenin city in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, shortly after carrying out a raid to arrest a Palestinian.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu News Agency that the Israeli forces cordoned a home in the Jenin refugee camp and arrested a Palestinian there.

The Palestinian armed groups in Jenin, including those affiliated with the Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups, said in statements that their fighters clashed with the Israeli forces in Jenin.

The Israeli Army Radio confirmed the arrest of a Palestinian, who it said was wanted by the Israeli army.

'Wanted'