Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are among the leading contenders to win this year's men's Ballon d'Or, while Spain World Cup star Aitana Bonmati leads the nominees announced for the women's prize.

Messi, who recently left Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Miami, is in with a chance of succeeding Frances Karim Benzema and winning the Ballon d'Or for the eighth time in his remarkable career after leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar last year.

Haaland may be his main rival for the prize after scoring 52 goals in 53 games to help Manchester City win the treble of the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup last season.

The Norway striker last week won the UEFA Player of the Year award for last season.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Haaland's City teammate Kevin De Bruyne also feature among the 30 nominees for the prize, the winner of which will be announced at a ceremony in Paris on October 30.

Benzema, who ended a 14-year spell at Real Madrid in June when he moved to Saudi club Al Ittihad, is also nominated.

Also among the nominees are Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Rodri, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez and Nicolo Barella, and Al Hilal’s Yassine Bounou.

Messi, regarded by many as the best player in the history of the game, has over 40 trophies over the course of his career.

Haaland, with a bright future ahead of him, is already setting himself to be among the best, having already broken multiple records during his first season with Manchester City.