Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] has the world's highest number of UN-verified grave violations against children in armed conflict, said UNICEF Representative in DRC.

"Over the past year, this upsurge in violence and conflict in eastern DRC has resulted in the worst displacement crisis in Africa and one of the worst globally," said Grant Leaity in a statement on Friday.

The violence, he said, "has reached unprecedented levels."

"There are few worse places, if any, to be a child."

He said more than 2.8 million children are bearing the brunt of the crisis in eastern DRC.

He noted that on a daily basis, children are being raped, killed, and are being abducted, recruited, "and used by armed groups – and the reports they have are only the tip of the iceberg".

Leaity recalled his recent visit to a centre in North Kivu for children released from armed groups and said he met one-year-old twins.

"They were found abandoned in their village, desperately malnourished, and attached to an explosive belt. The expanding use of improvised explosive devices is just one of several recent, depraved trends," said Leaity.