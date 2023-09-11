WORLD
2 MIN READ
Belarus accuses Poland of using violent tactics against irregular migrants
The Belarusian border service alleges that Polish guards have used tear gas, physical force, and fired warning shots to repel irregular migrants.
Belarus accuses Poland of using violent tactics against irregular migrants
Minsk says the use of firearms is "extremely dangerous" and could spark a border conflict. / Photo: AP
September 11, 2023

Belarus has accused Poland of firing warning shots and using tear gas and physical force to push back irregular asylum seekers trying to enter the European Union through their volatile border.

On Monday, the Belarusian border service said Polish guards routinely use "violence and abuse" to turn away irregular refugees, including using tear gas and physical force.

"Recently, there have been several cases when Polish soldiers took foreigners to the fence on the border with Belarus and then forced them out through the animal wicket," a statement said.

Ties between Minsk and Warsaw, frozen for years, hit new lows after Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko allowed Russia to use his country to attack Ukraine, which Poland backs.

RelatedUN: Belarus, Poland blocked access to border amid migrant crisis

'Extremely dangerous'

Recommended

"At the same time, in order to intimidate people, Polish law enforcers pointed their weapons at the refugees and fired several shots over their heads."

Minsk said the use of firearms was "extremely dangerous" and could spark a border conflict.

Earlier this month, Belarus said a Polish aircraft had breached its airspace and summoned the Polish charge d'affaires over the incident. Poland described the allegations as "lies".

Warsaw, a NATO member and staunch ally of Ukraine, has recently voiced concern over the relocation of Russian mercenaries to Belarus after their failed insurrection in June.

RelatedPoland starts construction on new border wall after crisis with Belarus
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US
Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base
Israel reportedly asks US to pressure Egypt to reduce military build-up in Sinai
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'