WORLD
2 MIN READ
Storm Daniel dumps heavy rain in Gaza, triggers widespread flooding
Large number of houses submerged following overnight rains, officials say.
Storm Daniel dumps heavy rain in Gaza, triggers widespread flooding
A view of a mosque is reflected in floodwaters in the northern Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 13, 2023

A large number of houses was inundated in the Gaza Strip as the tail of the Mediterranean Storm Daniel dumped torrential rains in the occupied territories, officials have said.

On Wednesday, an Anadolu news agency reporter saw a number of houses in different areas of the Gaza submerged by rainwater.

According to reports, after wreaking havoc in Libya, the remnants of Storm Daniel reached the Palestinian Territories late Tuesday.

The spokesman for the Palestinian Civil Defence Service in Gaza, Mahmoud Basal, told Anadolu: “Our crews dealt with dozens of tasks as a result of the storm that struck the Gaza on Wednesday morning.”

“Many homes were flooded and trees were uprooted by rainwater,” Basal added.

“As the storm started heading towards Gaza, the civil defence raised the level of readiness to cope with all possible events,” the official explained.

Recommended
Related'We heard huge explosion': Libya flood survivors tell of miraculous escape

The Palestinian Meteorology Department also warned citizens of “the chance of torrential rains in some areas.”

Storm Daniel swept several areas in eastern Libya on Sunday, most notably the cities of Benghazi, Bayda, and Al Marj, as well as Soussa and Derna, according to an Anadolu reporter in the field.

More than 6,000 people have died and many remain unaccounted for after floods caused by Storm Daniel struck eastern Libya, according to sources.

The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent on Monday put the figure of missing people in the floods’ wake at 10,000.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington