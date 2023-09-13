A large number of houses was inundated in the Gaza Strip as the tail of the Mediterranean Storm Daniel dumped torrential rains in the occupied territories, officials have said.

On Wednesday, an Anadolu news agency reporter saw a number of houses in different areas of the Gaza submerged by rainwater.

According to reports, after wreaking havoc in Libya, the remnants of Storm Daniel reached the Palestinian Territories late Tuesday.

The spokesman for the Palestinian Civil Defence Service in Gaza, Mahmoud Basal, told Anadolu: “Our crews dealt with dozens of tasks as a result of the storm that struck the Gaza on Wednesday morning.”

“Many homes were flooded and trees were uprooted by rainwater,” Basal added.

“As the storm started heading towards Gaza, the civil defence raised the level of readiness to cope with all possible events,” the official explained.