While many Western countries have isolated Russia with sanctions and by supplying weapons to Ukraine, a large part of Latin America has taken a different approach to the conflict.

That’s partly due to the US history in the region where countries like Cuba and Mexico have experienced American political and military interventions in the past. Two decades ago, the global audience including Latin America also witnessed the US invasion of Iraq in a violation of international law.

Brazil, the Latin American economic powerhouse and a member of BRICS, a non-Western political bloc, has instead offered to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

Eugene Chausovsky, a defence expert and a senior analyst at New Lines Institute, says that Latin America largely represents a “‘Global South’ position” which is “neither overtly pro-Western nor pro-Russian when it comes to the war in Ukraine.”

Latin America sees itself as part of the Global South, a group of low and middle-income countries, which have experienced the horrors of Western colonisation.

In the 1950s, some Global South states like India, Indonesia and Ghana were instrumental in launching the Non-Aligned Movement to stay neutral on the Cold War’s opposing sides.

Brazil’s leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has criticised the US for arming Ukraine, something that’s prolonging the conflict, according to him. Brazil alongside India and Indonesia, has offered its role as a mediator.

‘No, not another Cold War’

Most Latin Americans, like their peers in the Global South, see the Ukraine conflict morphing into a new Cold War, says Chausovsky. During the decades-long Cold War, Latin America experienced several right-wing coups that were backed by the US. Socialist governments with ties to the Soviet-led communist bloc were unacceptable to Washington..

Groupings like BRICS have more appeal for the Latin American countries. Argentina recently joined BRICS as part of an enlargement plan along with Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“Brazil has increased its engagement with Russia via the BRICS platform, while it has also offered itself as a neutral mediator in the Ukrainian conflict,” Chausovsky tells TRT World.

Some analysts see BRICS as a new embodiment of the Global South’s non-aligned movement. But things are different this time as countries are aligning with multiple powerhouses instead of opting for complete non-alignment, according to experts.

Russia is “much more important” to Argentina and Brazil, the two members of the BRICS, says Kamran Gasanov, a political analyst at Russian International Affairs Council, a Moscow-based think-tank. “But in the issue of conflict resolution they do not prioritise Russia and take into account the interests of Ukraine too.”

While Latin American states except Nicaragua, a staunch Russian ally, opposed Russian annexation of Ukrainian territories, they have not joined Western sanctions against Moscow.

“The region, in general terms, has maintained a neutral and equidistant stance, reluctant to firmly take sides and constantly urging the belligerent Russia and Ukraine to resume diplomatic dialogue to solve the conflict,” says Juan Martin Gonzalez Cabañas, a researcher at Moscow State Linguistic University (MSLU) and a Eurasia specialist at the Argentine-based Center of Studies "Soberanía".