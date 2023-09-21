India's visa processing centre in Canada has suspended services as a rift widened between the countries after Canada's Prime Minister said India may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen — a Sikh separatist leader declared a "terrorist" by New Delhi.

In an apparent tit-for-tat gesture, Canada's High Commission said it would "adjust" diplomat numbers in India. The mission did not give further details of the number of people leaving but said its offices were "open and operational", while calling for the safety of its staff to be ensured.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Parliament on Monday that there were “credible allegations” of Indian involvement in the assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who had been wanted by India for years and was gunned down in June outside the temple he led.

Canada also expelled an Indian diplomat, and India followed by expelling a Canadian diplomat on Tuesday. It called the allegations being investigated in Canada absurd and an attempt to shift attention from the presence of Nijjar and other wanted suspects in Canada.

"Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 Sept. Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice,” the BLS Indian Visa Application Center in Canada said on Thursday. It gave no further details. BLS is the agency that processes visa requests for India.

India’s External Affairs Ministry did not immediately comment.