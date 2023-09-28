You probably have never really paid much attention to the flocks of pigeons that coo gently in huge plazas or various nooks around your city. But if you did, you’d notice something surprising — that these docile birds communicate in a similar way as your typical house cat curled up happily in your lap.

Ask any ornithologist or passionate birdwatcher and they’ll tell you how these birds, like many others, coo and purr when they are content and eager to socialise — which means they’re often found sticking together in flocks comprising countless numbers of their fellow feathered friends.

Archaeologists suggest that pigeons were the first birds to be domesticated by humans, who initially bred them as sources of food.

These days, pigeons are ubiquitous in urban landscapes across the globe, from the dusty roads of Kuala Lumpur to the historical marketplaces and walkways of Istanbul. And, if you visit places like New York’s Washington Square Park or Mumbai’s Gateway of India, pigeons are even part of the spectacle, commanding an audience of tourists.

But why are pigeons frequently overlooked, despite there being so many of them almost everywhere you go? And why do the birds stay in the city, assuming the role of city dwellers alongside their human counterparts?

Andrew Garn, a fine art and editorial photographer, as well as writer of 12 books, including The New York Pigeon, tells TRT World it boils down to: “One word — food. Lots of food in cities and people who will always feed them.

“I have studied pigeons in their natural habitats in limestone cliffs in Egypt, the mountains of India, and cities throughout the world, from Venice to Siberia. Pigeons thrive in cities because there is more leftover food and caring people,” says the native New Yorker.

Originating from the same rock pigeon ancestor, feral descendants of the bird are found worldwide today. Non-threatening and highly resilient, their survival and massive numbers stand in contrast to common house sparrows, who haven’t shared their same fate, with multiple studies pointing to deforestation, pollution, and even mobile phone signals as having caused the decline in population of the small birds in most of the world’s major cities.

With over 300 identified species of pigeons, including doves, spread across the globe, the number is still not that surprising, considering the long history of human fascination with birds.

Scandaroon, Archangel and Frillack — pigeon varieties have blossomed with posh names and with hues and plumage to match. Some share a dark bluish-grey body with a yellow, green and reddish-purple iridescent pattern as with the rock dove, while others sport more striking plumage, as with Fantail pigeons or Jacobins, which are adorned with fluffy, feathered manes.

“They are a victim of their own evolutionary success in a way. If they were as rare as hawks or eagles, people would be astounded by their feather patterns and flying abilities,” shares Garn, who began photographing pigeons after becoming curious about the birds 12 years ago. “I love pigeons, I see them everyday, [and] frequently rescue injured ones.”

His fascination with the feathered creatures eventually led to his involvement with nonprofit rehabilitation and education centre Wild Bird Fund, “first by photographing birds there, then becoming a volunteer, a NYS licensed bird rehabilitator, and curator of the art window there.”

“I have always worked on self generated assignments on subjects that struck my fancy. Some have never been published, others have ended up as books.”

Besides his book on pigeons, Garn has authored, amongst other titles, Brooklyn Arcadia, which showcases Green-Wood Cemetery, a national historic landmark in Brooklyn, as well as documented a century of architectural and design history behind New York City’s subway system in Subway Style.

More than meets the eye

Once upon a time, pigeons were instrumental in facilitating communication. The homing birds were used as messengers for centuries, owing to their incredible sense of direction and intelligence. Like our four-legged, furry companions, pigeons possess the ability to be well-trained too. “Pigeons can be trained to positively identify cancer in x-rays at the same accuracy rate as trained radiologists,” says Garn.

American psychologist and behaviourist B. Frederic Skinner famously attempted to teach pigeons to guide missiles in an experimental project. Using food as a reward, Skinner found these feathered beings could be conditioned to learn other impressive tasks, including play games such as ping pong. Research indicates they can recognise words as well. “Pigeons have certain cognitive abilities beyond that of cats and dogs — they see in five colour spectrums, they navigate using sound, smell and sensing the magnetic fields of the earth,” explains Garn.

He adds, “They are one of only five creatures (including humans) that can self identify in a mirror. Dogs and cats can not.

“Pigeons relate with people in different ways than dogs and cats. Part of that is because they fly and they need to be outside. Pigeon coop owners relate with their pigeons on rooftops where they can easily fly away and come back.”

Capable of surviving long and often arduous journeys across oceans, they were even instrumental during both World Wars — some, as it happens, were awarded medals for their services in saving human lives. From delivering the results of the Olympic games across ancient Greek towns to assisting sailors in navigating the Mediterranean Sea, pigeons used to play an important role in day-to-day life.

Did you know pigeons can also recognise faces and identify the people who feed them? According to Garn, flocks will fly down when they see familiar faces they know.

He does not keep pigeons in his apartment — “Personally, I don’t think birds should live in cages (unless they are unable to live in the wild). I do know some people that love pigeons as pets and have them living in their homes and that is great.” — But Garn does, however, have a rescue dog named Possum who he goes hiking with a lot.

He recounts how one particular bird left a rather indelible impression.

“There was a pigeon in my local park (a red bar with a very noticeable white toenail) that would fly down and follow me around as I walked my dog almost every day for a month. It would fly in circles around me.

Then one day, Garn adds, the bird disappeared, until he saw it a few months later on 14th street, a major crosstown street in Manhattan, where it appeared to have joined a new flock. “I occasionally feed pigeons appropriate seeds on cold winter days, because they especially need good nutrition, so the red bar may have remembered me from then,” Garn explains.

Farmer’s friend in Anatolian lands