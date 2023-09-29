TÜRKİYE
Elon Musk to join Türkiye's Teknofest in 2024, explore investment options
"I look forward to attending in person next year, as well as discussing further opportunities for investment in Türkiye," Musk says on X.
The third-leg of Teknofest is being held in İzmir, featuring competitions, air shows, exhibitions and workshops. /Photo: AA
September 29, 2023

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said that he will be attending Türkiye's largest tech and aviation festival Teknofest next year.

Thanking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the invitation, Elon Musk said on Friday on X: "I look forward to attending in person next year, as well as discussing further opportunities for investment in Türkiye."

"Congratulations to all the teams competing in @Teknofest," Musk wrote, sharing a video of the event.

Erdogan last week met with Musk at the Turkish House, also called the Turkevi Center, in New York on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly session, inviting him to attend Teknofest in Türkiye and asking him to establish Tesla's seventh factory there.

The third edition of Teknofest 2023 kicked off on Wednesday in Türkiye's Aegean province of Izmir. The five-day festival at Cigli Airport features competitions, air shows, exhibitions, and works hops.

The event was previously held in various Turkish cities in even years and in the metropolis of Istanbul in odd years. To mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye, the event was planned in three different provinces this year.

The event was jointly organised by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and the country's Ministry of Industry and Technology, in cooperation with other ministries and dozens of other public institutions, private companies, and universities.

The first edition of the event this year was held at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport in May, welcoming a world record of 2.2 million visitors. The second was held from August 30- September 3 in the capital Ankara, attracting nearly 1 million people.

