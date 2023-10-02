WORLD
Saudi football team refuses to play in Iran in potential diplomatic row
The Saudi Al Ittihad club did not play a scheduled match because a bust of late Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who commanded Iran's elite Quds Force, was present at the field.
There was no official comment from Saudi Arabia or Iran. / Photo: AP Archive
October 2, 2023

A Saudi football team refused to play a match in Iran because of the presence of a statue of a slain Iranian general placed on the sideline, Saudi state media reported.

The Saudi Al Ittihad club and its star striker Karim Benzema were scheduled to play Iran's Sepahan in the Asian Champions League on Monday, one of several matches made possible by a recent diplomatic rapprochement between the longtime Mideast rivals.

But the Saudi team did not take to the field because of a bust of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who commanded Iran's elite Quds Force before he was killed in a US drone strike in neighbouring Iraq in January 2020, and other political banners, Saudi Arabia's Al Ekhbariya TV reported.

Soleimani was seen as playing a key role in arming, training and leading armed Shia groups across the region, including fighters from the Houthi rebel group in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia has been at war with Iran-aligned rebels in Yemen since 2015.

The AFC Champions League said the Group C match was cancelled “due to unanticipated and unforeseen circumstances," without elaborating.

"The AFC reiterates its commitment towards ensuring the safety and security of the players, match officials, spectators, and all stakeholders involved. This matter will now be referred to the relevant committees," it said in a statement.

There was no official comment from Saudi Arabia or Iran.

Iran's ruling clerics and their supporters hail Soleimani as a hero because of his leading role in military operations against the United States, Daesh and other perceived enemies.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at US bases in Iraq after he was killed, and has vowed to take further actions to avenge his death.

As well as the insurgents in Yemen, Soleimani also aided Shia militias in Iraq and Syria, the Lebanese Hezbollah, and fighters in the Palestinian territories.

Western nations considered Soleimani a terrorist who had sown instability across the region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
